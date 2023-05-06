Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $284,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

