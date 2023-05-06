Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $334,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

