Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $393,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries Price Performance

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

