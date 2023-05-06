Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $400,000 Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

