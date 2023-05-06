Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $452,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

