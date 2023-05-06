Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

