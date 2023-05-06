Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $295,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

