Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $336,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

