Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $405,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $46.08 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

