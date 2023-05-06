Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $288,000 Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

