Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 477 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

