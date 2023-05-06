Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 79 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

