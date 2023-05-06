Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 6,245 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.