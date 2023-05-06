Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

