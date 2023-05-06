Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,363 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

