Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 4,535 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.