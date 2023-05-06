Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 855 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

