Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $347,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,710,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

