Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $372,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $47.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

