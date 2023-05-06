Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $426,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.