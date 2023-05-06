Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.