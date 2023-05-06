NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 350 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 340 ($4.25).

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 259.30 ($3.24) on Monday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.35. The company has a market capitalization of £24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

