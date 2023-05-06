NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,265 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

