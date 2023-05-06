Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $11.27. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 10,297 shares changing hands.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.99%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

