Needham & Company LLC Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $775.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $708,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock worth $1,323,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.