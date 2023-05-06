Needham & Company LLC Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $27.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $775.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $708,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock worth $1,323,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 193,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

