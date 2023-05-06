Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBLY. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$20.20 on Wednesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$27.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$898.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

