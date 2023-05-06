NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.38–$0.32 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 314.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388,087 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 209.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 495,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 335,283 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

