Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.92

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as low as $23.27. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 6,834 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

About Neste Oyj

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

