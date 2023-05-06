New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

NMFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,814,794.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 675,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

