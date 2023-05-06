NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

NFI Group Price Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.53. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of C$795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

