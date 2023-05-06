NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.54. Approximately 72,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 239,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

NFI Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

