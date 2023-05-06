Northland Capmk Comments on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 22.51%.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

