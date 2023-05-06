Northland Securities Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

LendingTree Stock Up 6.8 %

TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.