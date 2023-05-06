Northland Securities Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $24.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Up 6.8 %

TREE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.