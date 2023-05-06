Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

