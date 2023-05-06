Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.30

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and traded as high as $52.35. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
