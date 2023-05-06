Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $229.83

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.83 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 341.08 ($4.26). Numis shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 320,329 shares traded.

Numis Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

Get Numis alerts:

Numis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Numis’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.