Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $115,800.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

