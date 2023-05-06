Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.