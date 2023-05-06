NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %
NXPI opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
