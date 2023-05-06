NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 13.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$15.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

