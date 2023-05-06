O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.



