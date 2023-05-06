Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.92.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $17,410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,273,584.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $17,410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,273,584.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,835,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,108 shares of company stock worth $46,854,850. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Oak Street Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 953,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,640,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

