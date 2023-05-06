Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 449,624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,690,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 304,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.