Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OBE opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.42.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.4816176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

