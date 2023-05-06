OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,038. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

