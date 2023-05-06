ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

