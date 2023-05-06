ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

