Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $904.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.