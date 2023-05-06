Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

