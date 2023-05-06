Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 932.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $7,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

